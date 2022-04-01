Tesco will be selling lateral flow Covid testing kits from £2 in its stores and online from today (Friday, April 1), as free testing comes to an end in England.

The test kits come from the company Everything Genetics and will be stocked in 1,500 Tesco stores across the UK.

As reported by iNews the tests have recently been approved under the Medical Devices Coronavirus Test Device Approvals Regulations 2021.

James Price, Everything Genetics CEO, believes the partnership with Tesco will help to bring down the cost of testing, especially for those worried about having to pay for tests after the Government ends its free service.

Covid tests will no longer be able to be acquired for free by most people (PA)

Mr Price said: “The gradual easing of the UK’s Covid restrictions has brought with it a subsequent rise in cases across the country, especially in recent weeks. As a result, thousands of individuals across the UK will still want the peace of mind that the fast, efficient and accurate LFT devices can provide.

“Although Covid tests won’t be free after April 1, the importance and demand for using them to accurately gain a rapid insight into our health will continue for some time. The very nature of the tests mean they can be used at-need to provide a fast, efficient and reliable result of positivity.”

Tesco is one of a number of retailers that is selling lateral flow tests.

Single swab lateral flow tests are also available for £2 online at Boots, but can be bought for as much as £15 at other independent providers.