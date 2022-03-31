Iconic music venue The Leadmill in Sheffield has announced it is facing closure next year.

The venue first opened in 1980 and is known for hosting early shows for huge bands such as Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon and The Killers.

On March 31, The Leadmill said it was threatened with eviction next year by its landlord.

The statement read: “Today we have received some devastating news that in one year’s time, our Landlord is trying to evict us, forcing us to close.

“Since 1980 The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the U.K’s most respected venues where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years.

"Please show your support by sharing this news & sharing your best memories that we can gather to help show them reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill."

Louise Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, took to Twitter to respond to the news: “Absolutely devastating news that our beloved Sheffield institution The @Leadmill has been given eviction notice by their landlord. #WecantLoseLeadmill and will fight all the way to save this historic Sheffield landmark.”

DJ Steve Lamacq said: "No No No No No. Surely can’t let this happen. Would be devastating."

Comedian Joe Lycett wrote: "This would be a terrible loss to culture in the UK. #WeCantLoseLeadmill."

The Leadmill was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and was given £100,000 thanks to Arctic Monkeys after a charity raffle of Alex Turner's guitar.