Newcastle sisters behind Pretty Mama appeared on Dragons' Den on Thursday alongside the youngest person in the Den.

Alex and Jenny McFadden came into the Den asking for £30,000 in exchange for a 20% stake in their stylish maternity wear business.

The sisters pitched alongside the most adorable baby who was the sweetest model of their feminine maternity clothing business model.

Pretty Mama launched in 2018 when the sisters spotted a considerable gap in the market after Alex became pregnant and saw the lack of fashionable clothes for new and expecting mothers.

Alex and Jenny McFadden. Credit: BBC

How Newcastle business Pretty Mama fared in the Den

The Dragons were impressed with the clothing line, eco concept and the entrepreneurs themselves, but they were a little concerned about how much time the employed duo could invest in the business.

Touker Suleyman was unsure about investing on his own but proposed a historic five-way Dragons deal.

Deborah Meaden wasn't up for the collaborative proposal but Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones were interested in supporting the businesswomen.

In the end, Alex and Jenny McFadden left the Den with an impressive four dragons or presenter Evan Davis teased that they had the "Avengers behind them.

As the entrepreneurs left, veteran Dragon Peter Jones said:"I absolutely how sitting in this chair and getting an opportunity to invest in people like that."

Viewers were delighted to see the Newcastle businesswomen leave with an investment.

One fan wrote:"Delighted for the girls. Great product!!"

Another user said:"Their products are amazing wish I had something like this because breastfeeding is a struggle."

While a third said:"That was magic, I'm still in tears. #dragonsden."

Dragons' Den airs at 8pm on Thursdays on BBC One.