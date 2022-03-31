The BBC has confirmed the professional dancers that will feature in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

We have missed all of the glitz and glamour that Strictly promises but this latest news takes us a step closer to the new season.

Following the announcement that popular pros Aljaž Škorjanec and Oti Mabuse would not be returning to the competition, minds have been reeling about which dancers will be back.

Since the announcement, fans have also been keen to see if there will be any fresh blood joining the show for its 20th series.

Welcome back our incredible #Strictly pros! We can’t wait to see what they bring to the ballroom in 2022. ✨ pic.twitter.com/VdoqrHo35f — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 31, 2022

Executive Producer, Sarah James, said: “We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022.

"The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us.

"They really are the best in the business and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series.”

Here's how will be putting on their dancing shoes once again this Autumn and when we'll hear about the new faces joining the Strictly cast.

Strictly professionals for 2022

16 professional dancers have been confirmed to be returning to the dancefloor including some fan favourites.

Dianne Buswell Nadiya Bychkova Graziano Di Prima Amy Dowden Karen Hauer Katya Jones Neil Jones Nikita Kuzmin Cameron Lombard Gorka Marquez Luba Mushtuk Giovanni Pernice Jowita Przystal Johannes Radebe Kai Widdrington Nancy Xu

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the new lineup.

One user wrote: "Can’t wait but that means I’m wishing the summer away - looking forward to seeing SCD at the right time. Wishing everyone a happier spring and summer times."

strictly’s longest ever serving strictly female pro, pls let her have the best year <3 pic.twitter.com/i2e0C0bJZx — anna (@kadeeschar) March 31, 2022

A second added: "Going to be hard for @pernicegiovann1 to replicate his outstanding success with @RoseAylingEllis but wish them all luck. Would say 'roll on September', but at nearly 80 years old, can't wish my life away!!!"

While another commented: "If Johannes ever left I would be so distraught."

And a fourth celebrated the return of Karen Hauer:"strictly’s longest ever serving strictly female pro, pls let her have the best year."

New professionals joining Strictly Come Dancing

We don't know yet when the new cast members will be joining the new series and how many there will be.

In a press release, the BBC said: "Further announcements and information, including any additional dancers joining the professional line-up, will be announced in due course."

Some fans have also been speculating that Anton Du Beke noted his absence in the pro dancer cast list.

This has led many to speculate whether he will return as a judge on the upcoming series but only time will tell!