Ahead of the energy price cap rise on Friday (April 1) several energy supplier websites like EDF Energy, E.ON and British Gas have been struggling to work properly.

This has perhaps come due to the volume of people trying to submit meter readings this morning (Thursday, March 31).

Gareth Kloet, energy spokesperson at GoCompare had urged billpayers to take the meter reading today to save some money.

He said: “The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone.

“So if there’s a way to shave money off your bills this April, we would urge all bill payers to take both gas and electricity meter readings on March 31 and make sure you submit these to your supplier.”

Energy bills will be going up significantly in April (PA)

“It’s absolutely worth taking a meter reading before these increases come into effect. By doing this, it simply means your energy company cannot charge you at the higher rate for any units that have been used prior to April 1.”

What energy supplier websites have been down today?





These websites have all had reports of their websites not working properly today (Thursday, March 31):

British Gas

Bulb

EDF Energy

E.ON

Scottish Power

SSE

What is the energy price cap rise?





From Friday, the new energy bill price cap will rise by 54%

It means energy prices will rise by £693 a year for millions of households after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,971.

The energy regulator is responsible for the energy price cap which limits how much providers can charge customers on their energy bills.

This increase follows a 12% rise in October and will take effect this week.

The energy price cap increase comes as households across the UK are facing increasing financial pressure amid the cost-of-living crisis with everyday goods such as food, clothes and petrol on the rise.