The UK's food safety watchdog has published the first list of all the CBD (cannabidiol) products that will be authorised for sale in the UK.

Currently there are no food products that contain CBD on sale across the UK, but the Food Standards Agency said the list was the next step in regulating the market.

As CBD products have no history of consumption before May 1997 they are "novel", meaning they need to be assessed by the FSA before being sold on the market.

However CBD extracts are widely available in UK shops, cafes, and online in the form of oils, drops, gels, confectionery, bakery products and drinks.

FSA chief executive Emily Miles says that the FSA remains "concerned about CBD" due to the lack of research around the consumption of the product as food.

The food chief said: "While we haven’t yet been shown enough evidence to say that CBD is unsafe, nor is there enough evidence to show that it is safe."

Ms Miles added that the FSA continues to advise consumers to "think carefully" before taking CBD products and recommend people in vulnerable groups, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and those taking medication, do not use it unless under medical direction.

There have been some scientific studies that suggest that CBD could affect the liver if taken in large doses but there have been very few studies, the FSA said.

As a precaution, it recommends that healthy adults do not take more than 70mg a day, about 28 drops of 5% CBD unless a doctor agreed more.

The FSA’s list shows which products have a “credible application” to be authorised by the regulator.

The FSA chief executive added: “The CBD market is growing rapidly. The FSA has been working to move the CBD industry into compliance. Today we have taken the next step in our pragmatic approach to making sure CBD products are safe and what they say they are.

“We have created the public list to help local authorities and retailers prioritise products to be removed from sale. If a product is not on the list, it should be removed from sale because it is not attached to a credible application to us for market authorisation."

Ms Miles added that they want to "emphasise that the FSA is not endorsing products on the public list."

