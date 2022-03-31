Reports on Down Detector have suggested that energy company E.ON’s website is down.

According to User Reports, the issue appears to be with logging in.

E.On have yet to confirm they are experiencing outages, however, users on Down Detector have been reporting issues since around 8am

Users took to Twitter to voice their issues with the site.

One wrote: “@eon_next website down? Have been on this for an hour now”

Another said: “@eon_next has your website and app gone down? It's saying I can't login as my details are incorrect but then it won't let me reset my details...”

Replying to customer tweets, E.ON has been asking customers to get in touch if they are trying to submit meter readings.

In one reply, the energy company wrote: “If you're having trouble getting in to your account to submit meter readings we can help you with that. Please DM us and one of the team will be happy to help.”

This comes as advice has been given for UK households to give a meter reading ahead of the energy price cap rise on Friday (April 1), which will go up by 54%.

This is so a line can be drawn from how much energy the household used before the price and after it.