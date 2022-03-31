Recent spring sunshine and warm temperatures are set to be replaced with snow, hail, ice and much colder days.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice has covered a large swathe of eastern Scotland, North East England and Yorkshire which is in place until Thursday morning.

It states that “snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption”.

Overnight wintry showers could see “fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces”.

It also adds that “some accumulations of snow are also possible”, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of North East England.

Temperatures are set to drop 10C lower than those seen last week, well before the average for this time of year.

Councils in Newcastle City, North Tyneside ad Gateshead have all introduced their severe weather emergency protocols. These include services to help people who are sleeping rough to try and stay safe.

They are urging people to get in touch if they are worried about someone who is sleeping rough.

On Wednesday, Terry Smith, 57, of Coventry, who is undertaking the coast to coast route – which he started from Whitehaven in Cumbria, hit snow in Allenheads, in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland.

Met Office meteorologist Aiden McGivern said: “The last few days have seen a significant trend. A trend away from sunshine and temperatures of 20C to Arctic air coming south across the UK behind a cold front which has brought, in some places, snowfall.

After a cold and icy start in places on #ThursdayMorning, it will be a day of sunshine and showers



Showers falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and hill snow across the country



Feeling much colder across all areas pic.twitter.com/haYRzoHr8s — Met Office (@metoffice) March 30, 2022

“As it crosses the south of the UK for the start of Thursday, it could even bring some slight snow coverings to south-eastern areas.”

This would be mainly over the hills and may touch on places such as the South Downs and the Chilterns, but it would not last long as the sun will soon clear it up.

McGivern said: “There will be further wintry showers coming into the east and the north through Thursday on a biting north easterly wind which will be particularly strong on the coast of Kent.

“There is a potential for gales on exposed spots.”

There will be a few sunny spells, however, McGivern described these as “a bright day if on the cold side with and temperatures that are well below average for this time of year” before the skies clear on Thursday evening.

The cold snap is expected to last until the weekend when slightly warmer weather will come in from the west, bringing unsettled conditions.

And thermometers will fall below freezing overnight as the cold front pushes down from the north.

Commercial director at Green Flag, Mark Newberry, said: “Although many of us thought the colder weather was behind us, it’s unfortunately starting to feel like winter again.

“After the lovely sunshine of recent days, the temperature is set to drop even further towards the end of this week, with some parts of the UK expecting snow, sleet, and icy conditions.

“Green Flag is urging drivers to take extra care when setting off on their journeys.”