Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been named among the Bafta nominations for 2022.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is nominated alongside An Audience with Adele, Life & Rhymes and Strictly Come Dancing.

While I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is up for the 'Must See Moment' Bafta award.

The seventeenth series of Saturday Night Takeaway saw hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attract between 6 million and 8.51 million viewers every weekend.

Known for antics with the stars and game show style prizes, the popular ITV show is described as the 'happiest ninety minutes of the week'.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! shocked fans when the comedy pair had a dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson live on air.

The duo made a jibe relating to a leaked video showing Number 10 staff joking about a Christmas lockdown party.

Appearing live from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, Dec opened their skit with: "It is all change in camp now though because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader by the gift of a secret vote.

Ant replied: "And that means David's reign is over.

"But they weren't celebrating, they didn’t have a party. They categorically deny any suggestions they had a party.

"And this fictional party definitely didn't involve cheese and wine or a secret Santa."

To remove all element of doubt as to what the pair were referring to, Dec finished by saying "Evening Prime Minister!" while making a 'we see you' sign with his fingers, before adding an ominous, "For now..."