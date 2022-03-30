Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been named among the Bafta nominations for 2022.
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is nominated alongside An Audience with Adele, Life & Rhymes and Strictly Come Dancing.
While I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is up for the 'Must See Moment' Bafta award.
The seventeenth series of Saturday Night Takeaway saw hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attract between 6 million and 8.51 million viewers every weekend.
Good evening, Prime Minister! 👀🤭@antanddec #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/cekIFiwx8N— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2021
Known for antics with the stars and game show style prizes, the popular ITV show is described as the 'happiest ninety minutes of the week'.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! shocked fans when the comedy pair had a dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson live on air.
The duo made a jibe relating to a leaked video showing Number 10 staff joking about a Christmas lockdown party.
Appearing live from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, Dec opened their skit with: "It is all change in camp now though because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader by the gift of a secret vote.
Ant replied: "And that means David's reign is over.
"But they weren't celebrating, they didn’t have a party. They categorically deny any suggestions they had a party.
"And this fictional party definitely didn't involve cheese and wine or a secret Santa."
To remove all element of doubt as to what the pair were referring to, Dec finished by saying "Evening Prime Minister!" while making a 'we see you' sign with his fingers, before adding an ominous, "For now..."
