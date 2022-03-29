Marvel's latest series Moon Knight is set to take MCU fans on another adventure. 

Based on the original Marvel comic book character Moon Knight, the miniseries will launch only on streaming service Disney+.

The storyline will follow Marc Spector, a former CIA agent with dissociative identity disorder, as he investigates mysteries of the Egyptian gods alongside Steven Grant, one of his multiple identities.

Marc Spector was first created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin for the comic book 'Werewolf by Night #32' in August 1975.

When is Moon Knight coming out?

Marvel's latest series Moon Knight will be released on Wednesday, March 30, on Disney+.

Moon Knight will run for six episodes until May 4.

Full Moon Knight cast

Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy are among the stars cast in Moon Knight.

Let's take a look at the full cast in the Disney+ series.

York Press: (L to R) Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Oscar Isaac attend the UK special screening of Marvel Studios' original series 'Moon Knight' at British Museum on March 17, 2022 in London, England. Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney.(L to R) Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Oscar Isaac attend the UK special screening of Marvel Studios' original series 'Moon Knight' at British Museum on March 17, 2022 in London, England. Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

Loic Mabanza as Bushman

Lucy Thackeray as Donna

Is Moon Knight part of the MCU?

Moon Knight will form part of Phase 4 in The Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have reported spotting a small Easter egg in some trailers and teasers which connects Moon Knight to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, suggesting the events of the series are set after Avengers: Endgame. 