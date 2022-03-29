The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is finally back on our screens raising money for charity.
2022 marks the fifth year of the series and it will see 19 celebrities take on baking challenges.
Last week saw presenter Emma Willis, Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, and comedians Blake Harrison and Alex Horne battle it out.
And this week's cast list does not disappoint with big names of the comedy and music world coming together to bake in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
Comedian and actress Ruby Wax and Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore will be among those taking to the tent.
This is alongside musical composer Gareth Malone and Youtuber and musician Yung Filly both competing to be named Star Baker.
The series will be split across five episodes, each one seeing four new celebrities try their hand at baking in the famous white tent.
Each celebrity will compete in three rounds, much like in the Great British Bake Off.
They’ll try their best at the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper tasks and we can’t wait to see the results.
How to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
You can watch the baking completion on Channel 4 and All 4 at 8pm every Tuesday evening.
