The March roundup from Rightmove is finally here. From seaside cottages to Scottish castles, our tastes were wide and varied this month when it came to property stalking.
This month a former Victorian farmhouse in Nottinghamshire was our number one search, but where else did we search for home goals in March?
Rightmove’s Property Expert Tim Bannister said: “From a unique oast-style house to a cottage overlooking the sea, this month’s most viewed homes are filled with history and character. Whether your dream move might be to the countryside or the coast, some of our most popular homes this month are sure to provide some inspiration.”
Rightmove’s top viewed homes in March
Besthorpe - £750,000
A former Victorian farmhouse in the Nottinghamshire village of Besthorpe perfectly blends period features with modern styling.
It comes with its own separate summerhouse!
Whitstable - £895,000
This unique, quintessentially British oast-style property comes with several outbuildings and boasts incredible countryside views.
The home includes a mezzanine floor with bedroom, overlooking the open plan living space and with views outside.
Bucks Mills - £695,000
The beautiful Whyte Cottage and Boat House are located just above the beach, with stunning views across the bay. It was named after Sir Winston Churchill’s niece Lady Maud Whyte who it is understood owned the two cottages.
Auchencairn - £1,700,000
Orchardton Castle is a unique Grade B listed Scottish Castle located on the Solway Coast. It has over 40 rooms over 4 floors. The exceptional property is currently a stunning family home but could be a wedding venue or boutique hotel.
Rainford - £2,250,000
Each fixture and fitting in this modern home has been carefully chosen to create an impressive style, and the large open plan dining room is ideal for showcasing the home to friends and family.
