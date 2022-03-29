Former cricketer Michael Vaughan has returned to the BBC to present cricket coverage for 5 Live.

Mr Vaughan was stood down from his role as a cricket commentator and pundit by the BBC in November.

He did not feature in the broadcaster's coverage of the Ashes after becoming implicated in the Yorkshire racism scandal.

Azeem Rafiq, who played alongside Mr Vaughan at Yorkshire, accused the former England captain of making a racially insensitive remark to a group of Asian players during a match in 2009.

It was alleged that Mr Vaughan told the players: "There are too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

Michael Vaughan has done broadcasting work outside of the BBC since being stepped down (PA)

Former Yorkshire overseas player Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and current England star Adil Rashid have both backed up Mr Rafiq's allegations. However, Mr Vaughan has categorically and repeatedly denied the allegation.

Mr Vaughan's first appearance back on the radio station took place on Monday, March 28.

He had done broadcasting work outside of the BBC, having commentated on the Ashes for Fox Sports and worked as a pundit for BT Sport on the recent series between England and the West Indies.

A BBC spokesperson said: "As we have said previously, we always expected to work with Michael again and he will be back on air reviewing England's tour of the West Indies."

It was revealed last month that Mr Vaughan had been on a diversity and inclusion course after receiving advice from Simon Green, the head of BT Sport.