Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon made a family announcement in an emotional Mother’s Day post.

The actress who played Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and Del Dingle in Emmerdale announced her split from her child’s father, Adrian.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old announced that she was celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a single mother.

She shared a snap with her son, Jasper, as she revealed the news for the first time.

She wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day... I've not posted in a long time, but I thought today was a good time to tell you all, before you hear about it or see it elsewhere.

"This Mother's Day is different for me, as I'm now a single mum. Mine and Jasper's life has been turned upside down over the past few months, but I realise the best thing to come out of this is Jasper. For he is all I need and all I've ever wanted. He makes me so happy!

"I never set out to be a single parent but I DID set out to be the best mum I could be, and that hasn't changed. I'm so lucky I get to be his mummy. And I'm very proud of myself for overcoming the many obstacles I've faced since he was born.

"To any other single mamas out there... I salute you. Have the most wonderful day!"

Fans shared their messages of support alongside Corrie co-star Sally Ann Matthews.

She said: "He's the luckiest boy in the world to have you as his mummy. You are MORE than enough. I love you so much, you fearless, strong, brave, beautiful, talented bundle of gorgeousness. Have a wonderful day!"

Andrew worked on Emmerdale between 2005 and 2007 as part of the iconic Dingle family before making the switch to Corries between 2013 and 2015.