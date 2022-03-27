Feeling like a little treat to start off the week? Something to make Monday a little less daunting?

Then head to your local McDonald’s for two great discounts on breakfast and lunch items.

If you’re wanting to save some pennies then McDonald’s Mondays are for you.

On Monday, March 28 you can enjoy money off Double McMuffins and the famous Big Mac.

You can tuck into a Double Bacon McMuffin and Egg or Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin for just £1.79!

And after 11am, if you fancy a delicious Big Mac you can grab yours for only 99p. That’s a saving of £2.40.

Big Mac fans should jump at the chance to enjoy the masterpiece for less than £1.

Both these deals are available exclusively on the McDonald’s App. Just download it here to redeem the latest offers.

New to the McDonald’s app? You can get 20% off the menu with your first order placed on the app!

This offer is only available for mobile orders and new users until December 31, 2022. It must be redeemed within 21 days of registering and is subject to terms and conditions.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.