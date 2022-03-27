The warmer weather has started to creep in while energy bills continue to creep up but is it too soon to consider turning the heating off? Not according to the experts.

Leading suppliers of plumbing and heating products, PlumbNation, suggests the day to switch your thermostat off is today – March 27.

Jordan Chance, a heating expert at PlumbNation, said: “Spring is just around the corner, and as the weather gradually begins to turn warmer, more and more people are keeping their heating on for shorter amounts of time.

“Although there is no single temperature at which you should turn your heating off, many aim for the time when clocks go forward, which this year falls on March 27.”

PlumbNation says many people switch off the central heating when the clocks go forward in spring. Picture: PA

He also said factors such as how well insulated your home is can influence when you turn to the thermostat for warmth.

"Well insulated homes will retain their heat even when temperatures are low into the early spring, but every home will be different,” he said.

Expert tips to save money on your heating

To help you save money on those rising energy bills, the boffins at PlumbNation have come up with these top tips.

1. Upgrade Your Thermostat

Your thermostat controls your home’s temperature by communicating with your boiler.

Thermostats, particularly in older homes with older heating systems, can degrade over time. Such degradation can lead to delays in your boiler switching on, or your home being heated at much higher temperatures than required.

2. Stop draughts

Stopping heat from escaping through unwanted gaps is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to save energy and money.

To draught-proof your home, you need to identify the ‘problem areas’ including doors, windows, chimneys and floorboards.

Block unwanted gaps by using draught-proofing strips around your windows and doors, or flexible silicone-based filler to fill the gaps in your floorboards.

3. Add an extra layer (or two)

Instead of heating your home to be warm enough to walk around in shorts and a T-shirt, why not turn your thermostat down and put on a jumper?

Adding clothing layers will insulate your body and make it easier to regulate your body’s temperature. The more layers you wear, the less the heating will need to be on.

4. Introduce soft furnishings

Soft furnishings, such as curtains and rugs, can make all the difference in saving money on your heating.

If you have a carpeted home then it will naturally help to boost insulation; however, if you have hard flooring, investing in some good quality materials, such as a plush rug, will help prevent heat loss.

5. Turn your thermostat down by 1C

An excessive heating bill can be easily rectified with the ‘step-down’ challenge. By turning your heating down by just 1C, you can save up to 10% on your heating bill.

The typical heating range is between 18-21C, so why don’t you see how low you can go?

It is also important to avoid classic thermostat ‘faux pas’. Contrary to popular belief, turning up your thermostat does not heat up your room quicker. This method will only send your energy bills skyrocketing.

Turning down your thermostat by just one degree could add up to big savings. Picture: PA

6. Clean your radiators

If your radiators aren’t in your weekly cleaning routine, then it’s time to add them.

A build-up of dust can affect your health, allergies and your heating bill. Layers of dust in your radiator can prevent heat from escaping effectively, meaning your radiators will have to work harder to warm your room.

7. Don’t dry your clothes on the radiator

The experts recommend you stop using radiators to dry clothes.

The clothes placed over the top of radiators prevent the heat from escaping and heating the room, meaning the boiler has to pick up the slack and work at a greater rate - increasing costs.

Similarly, the increase in the air’s moisture can create condensation, leading to potential issues with mould and dampness.

8. Check your radiator cover

If you have a radiator cover, make sure to check that it is a good conductor of heat.

Radiator covers made from materials such as wood are poor conductors and can prevent heat from being dispersed effectively - wasting energy and money. Also, if your radiator cover has a solid top then you may be losing even more heat, as it will be absorbed by the top of the cover.

9. Bleed your radiators

Bleeding your radiator is essential in preventing the efficiency of your radiator from decreasing, as a result of air entering your heating system.

The quickest way to check if air has entered your heating system is to turn your central heating on and feel your radiator. If the radiator is warm at the bottom but cold at the top this is generally a sign that air is present.

10. Get your boiler serviced

If your boiler is ageing, there’s a strong chance it won’t be working as efficiently as it once was.

Defective boilers can increase your heating bill massively as they will need to work significantly harder to bring your home up to the desired temperature.

Experts recommend you get your boiler serviced every 12 months to ensure it is running efficiently and safely.