ITV has announced that Ninja Warrior UK will be returning after three years off the air with a major change shaking up the hit show.
The show's format originally saw ordinary contestants face off against Ninjas with only one winner, but now they will be both a female and male winner.
Entering its sixth season it will start production in May, from the ITV Studios label Potato and will be hosted by presenters Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes.
It's set to occupy the Saturday evening slot with a team of professional warrior athletes stopping competitors from taking the crown.
We're back! Get ready @RochelleHumes, @benshephard and @chris_kammy #NinjaWarriorUK pic.twitter.com/ai5UA7nvc4— Ninja Warrior UK (@ninjawarrioruk) March 25, 2022
The show is based on the 25-year-old Japanese show 'Sasuke' which has now been adapted across the world including the UK and America.
The team behind the show has produced some of the UK's favourite game shows, from 'The Chase', 'Beat The Chasers' and 'Moneyball'.
ITV's commissioning editor Kevin O'Brien said: "There is no other show like ‘Ninja Warrior U.K.’; it’s bigger, tougher, more exciting than anything else on TV and proper Saturday night entertainment for the entire family.
"We’re thrilled to be back with Ben, Kammy and Rochelle, filming in front of a full audience and with loads of exciting new surprises for this year’s competitors – and, most importantly, for the viewers."
