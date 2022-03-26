New data has revealed how fast the richest football players make the average UK worker's yearly salary.
The data comes after a new tool was created by the InternetMarketingHub that lets you compare your salary to the most expensive football players currently playing.
With the average UK yearly income at £38,600 according to the Office of National Statistics, it may shock you that some professional footballers take just 4 hours to make a yearly salary.
Last year the highest-paid footballer in the world Cristiano Ronaldo made £95 million which equates to £260,200 a day, £10,800 per hour, and £173.49 per minute.
That means Ronaldo takes just 3 hours 33 minutes and 35 seconds to make the typical workers' salary.
In fact, Eden Hazard who ranks last on the list with a yearly earning of £22 million, takes just 15 hours 20 minutes, and 38 seconds to make the average of £38,600.
How Fast Do The Highest Paid Football Players Make Your Salary?
Based on their 2021 earnings Cristiano Ronaldo takes just 3 hours 33 minutes 35 seconds whereas Lionel Messi with his £83.6 million yearly earnings takes 4 hours 2 minutes and 42 seconds.
Closely behind Messi is Neymar Jr who just takes 4 hours and 41 minutes to make an average salary with his £72 million earnings.
Next with a big jump is Kylian Mbappe with just 10 hours and 20 minutes and a yearly salary of £32 million.
Mohamed Salah takes home £31 million yearly seeing him take just 10 hours and 50 minutes to gain an average worker's salary.
Polish football player Robert Lewandowski only needs 12 hours 42 minutes with his £26 million earings.
Whereas Gareth Bale and his earnings of £24 million needs just 13 hours and 54 minutes to make the average yearly earnings.
Compare you salary to the most expensive football players via the website.
