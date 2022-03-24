In yesterday's (Wednesday, March 23) Spring Statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to cut fuel duty by 5p a litre which could save drivers in the region of £2.75 when filling the tank of an average family car.
Despite this being cut to help save drivers money, there are still a number of methods to help save on your fuel consumption.
The car leasing company LeaseCar.uk has put together a few ways you can do this.
A spokesman for LeaseCar.uk said: “The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on all areas of our lives so we welcome this news in the Spring Statement. There are also things motorists can do to make the most of the fuel in their tank which can also help it go further.”
How to save on petrol whilst driving
Certain driving habits can be the difference in making your tank of petrol last longer.
These include:
- Drive steadily, remaining at a constant speed where possible and braking slowly.
- Once you have reached the correct speed limit, you should drive in as high a gear as possible. It is recommended you drive in fourth gear when the car is travelling at 30mph.
- Anticipating hazards and developments ahead on the road such as lights changing and cars turning could reduce harsh braking, keep the car moving and prevent it coming to a complete stop, which will save fuel.
- Having your vehicle properly maintained and serviced could allow it to run more efficiently and, if you have a leased car, maintenance may be included.
- It’s also important to regularly check that your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure. Under or over-inflated tyres could have an impact on your vehicle’s fuel usage - and remember to increase the tyre pressure if there is a heavy load in the car for a particular journey.
