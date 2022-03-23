Supermarket giant Tesco is offering all Clubcard holders the chance to save some money on experiences and treats.

In perfect time for Mother's Day, Tesco has shared how customers and users of the Clubcard Reward Partners can get exclusive discounts to a range of exciting activities.

From visiting historic grounds to a relaxing spa getaway and even discounts on loads of great products.

So if you're a holder of the Tesco Clubcard then you are in luck as you could treat your loved one and save money too.

Mothers Day is March 27. (Canva)

Tesco Clubcard deals for Mother's Day:

If you or someone you love are a history buff then you can use your rewards card to save money on some days at iconic English Heritage locations.

From Hadrian's Wall, Stonehenge, or the medieval Dover Castle to name just a few.

Plus even better shoppers can get one complimentary adult entry with one full paying adult when booking online and entering the promotion code at checkout, as well as saving 15% in the on-site café.

And there's no need to worry if you can't decide which great site to visit, instead, you exchange your Clubcard vouchers for an English Heritage annual membership.

The pass offers you unlimited access to castles, gardens, historic houses, abbeys, and more for the rest of the year, with a £42 saving

If you rather have a relaxing day then Tesco has that covered with vouchers offered with SpaSeekers.

At SpaSeekers you can choose from one of their many locations across the country and enjoy great food, gorgeous setting, pampering, and more.

You can even buy some extra treats for yourself too, with the reward points, from at-home cocktail kits or some luxury jewellery from Goldsmiths.

The choices are endless with the Tesco Clubcard and it's a great way to save some hard-earned money.