Reports have come in that the Playstation network is currently experiencing problems, with users unable to connect to its servers.
Issues started to be noticed at around 9.30am this morning (Wednesday, March 23), with reports being noted on the site Down Detector.
One user wrote on Down Detector: "PlayStation store isn't working?? I tried to purchase something and it kept saying it couldn't add to cart, so I logged out to see if that would work but now it's not letting me log back in, the page just keeps refreshing."
Another put: "Any ideas when the PlayStation plus bug will be fixed? Always after an update. Just trying to play some Elden ring on my day off."
One other person had a problem relating to their Playstation subscription, posting: "Keeps telling me my subscription has expired. I only added a year too it 2 days ago as well. Was working fine before the update."
playstation servers down once again because of useless updates— Lexis | Kerrorist (@dubsunderrated) March 23, 2022
It is thought the issues might have been caused by a new update that came onto the system quite recently.
How has Playstation responded to the technical issues?
The Playstation Support Twitter account has not put out an official response to the issues, having responded to issues sent into them outside of server problems.
