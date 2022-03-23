BBC Three's new reality show follows five couples that have only spoken on social media but will now meet in person for the first time.

The show will be hosted by Zara McDermott who has her own experience of reality dating shows, after starring in the ITV show Love Island.

Set in a luxury villa in Greece, the couple will be taken away from the drabs of everyday life, with no screens and work to distract them.

The couples have never met each other due to personal situations or factors like location but now they will be together all the time as they discover if their relationship works in the real world.

So you know who's dating who, we've saved you a job and broken each couple down.

Love in the Flesh cast list:

Hannah and Brandon-

Hannah and Brandon. (BBC)

Legal assistant Hannah and student Brandon first made a connection online six months ago.

And while Hannah claims she is a big talker and Brandon a more shy and reserved approach to life the pair hit it off from the first text.

Millie and Shelby-

Millie and Shelby. (BBC)

This pair have been messaging for ten months and now both hope they've found the one.

The couple was planning to meet before. However, when London-born Millie got into a horse-riding accident they were forced to postpone their date.

Chibz and Shazelle-

Chibz and Shazelle. (BBC)

Although both from London the pair have never met in their two years of chatting online.

Shazelle describes herself as loud when she's comfortable but shy when meeting new people, whereas as Chibz is confident and not afraid to stand out.

Niki and Christos-

Niki and Christos. (BBC)

This couple has been chatting for three months but are now ready to meet each other in person.

They both have Greek roots and share similar family values, and although Christos has never had a relationship is ready to mee the one.

Jess and Kwame-

Jess and Kwame. (BBC)

Jess and Kwame first made contact over five years ago, and are both worried they could be met with a catfish.

But now that they are finally ready to meet in person they hope it will be love at first site.

How to watch Love in the Flesh:

Love in the Flesh will air weekly on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, March 23rd, with two episodes per week.

The show will air at 10pm with the second episode airing on Thursday March 24 on BBC Three.