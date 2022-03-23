Ant and Dec's 'Evening Prime Minister' sketch has been nominated for TV Moment of the Year at the 2022 TV BAFTAs.

The sketch, which made fun of Boris Johnson, came off the back of information surrounding partygate being made public knowledge for the first time.

As part of a small section of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! at the end of last year, Ant and Dec took aim at Mr Johnson and the at-the-time alleged parties.

Referring to a gathering among the contestants, the pair quipped “this party didn’t include cheese and wine, or a secret Santa. Evening Prime Minister... for now!”

There were several other small segments that made obvious jabs at the excuses given out by Mr Johnson and the Government at the time.

Ant and Dec’s “Evening Prime Minister” sketch on the back of our ITV partygate scoop in December is up for TV Moment of the Year at the BAFTAs. pic.twitter.com/ezFHxyZmze — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 23, 2022

This moment is one of six nominated for the Must-See Moment award at the BAFTAs, ahead of its full nominations list later today (Wednesday, March 23).

According to BAFTA, the nominees were selected based on several factors: audience viewing figures, social media discussion and desk-based research.

In addition it is the only BAFTA award that is available for the public to vote on.

Other nominees include Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s dance to 'Symphony' by Clean Bandit on Strictly Come Dancing, Adele being surprised by her former schoolteacher in her ITV special An Audience with Adele and Bimini’s viral performance in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK of the track 'UK Hun?'

The other two nominees come from the Netflix series Squid Game, in which the contestants play the 'Red Light, Green Light' plus a scene from the Channel 4 drama It's A Sin when Callum Scott Howells is diagnosed with Aids.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be held on Sunday, May 8