Actor Amanda Bynes has been released from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in the control of her parents.

Bynes was in the conservatorship for nearly 9 years at aged 27, after her behaviour caused concern for her parents.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund ended the conservatorship on Tuesday at a hearing in the Southern California city of Oxnard, her attorney David A Esquibias said.

Lund wrote in court documents: “The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.

Bynes shot to fame on Nickelodeon shows when she was a teenager, but has struggled with mental health, substance abuse and the law.

The now 35 year old’s behaviour prompted her parents to establish court control through a conservatorship in 2013.

Lund said this week that Bynes had demonstrated competency to manage her own affairs, including her mental health and other medical treatment.

Amanda Bynes (PA)

Britney Spears conservatorship

Bynes’ conservatorship played out, and came to an end, far more quietly and less contentiously than that of Britney Spears, who had a long, bitter and public fight to free herself from a similar arrangement.

Spears’ family was criticised for their control over her, with a huge social media movement #FreeBritney calling for her freedom.

Bynes’ parents agreed that the conservatorship should end and no one else objected to the court’s decision.

Her mother, Lynn Bynes, has acted as her conservator since it was established nearly nine years ago.

When the conservatorship began, her parents told the court they were deeply concerned that Bynes may hurt herself or others.

They said Bynes had engaged in disturbing behaviour, and was convinced she was being watched through smoke detectors and her car’s dashboard. Her parents feared she was also planning unnecessary and dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

In the year before the conservatorship was established, Bynes was arrested in New York for throwing a marijuana bong out of her 36th-floor Manhattan apartment, and in Los Angeles for driving under the influence, misdemeanour hit-and-run and driving on a suspended licence.

Her parents said she also set a fire on the driveway of a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, where she grew up.

Bynes was 13 when she landed her own hit variety programme The Amanda Show on Nickelodeon and also appeared on the network’s sketch series All That.

She went on to star in the TV series What I Like About You and in movies including What a Girl Wants, Hairspray and She’s the Man.

Bynes has publicly said she has retired from acting, with her last movie being with Emma Stone in Easy A back in 2010.

Bynes has said in interviews that she has been sober for several years and she is studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.