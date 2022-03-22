HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) has issued a warning to anyone who has tax credits or Child Benefit paid into a Post Office account.

From April 6, HMRC is stopping making payments to Post Office card accounts so an alternative must be provided.

There are around 6,800 Post Office card account customers, receiving tax credits, Child Benefit or Guardian’s Allowance payments, who need to transfer their account by April 5 to continue receiving their money without interruption.

The Government's agreement with the Post Office is coming to an end next month. Picture: PA

A statement on Gov.uk said: “These could be vital funds for families and individuals, due to the rise in the cost of living, and HMRC wants to make sure no one loses out.”

The agreement enabling HMRC to make payments into Post Office card accounts was due to end on November 30, 2021. HMRC agreed a one-off extension with the Post Office to temporarily continue making payments into HMRC customers’ accounts until April 5 this year.

HMRC has been writing to affected customers since October 2019 to notify them their Post Office card accounts will be closing and urging them to take action. More than 143,000 customers have already switched their accounts and provided HMRC with updated details.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Time is running out and we want to make sure that no customer misses out on the benefit payments they are entitled to.

“If you still need to switch your Post Office card account, contact HMRC to update your bank account details.”

Customers can choose to receive their benefit payments to a bank, building society or credit union account. If they already have an alternative account, they can contact HMRC now to update their details.

The Money Helper website, provided by the Money Advice and Pensions Service, offers information and advice about how to choose the right current account and how to open an account.

If the April 5 deadline is missed, payments will be paused until the customer notifies HMRC of their new account details.

How to update bank details with HMRC

Child Benefit and Guardian’s Allowance customers can use their Personal Tax Account to provide revised account details, change their bank account details via Gov.uk or by contacting the Child Benefit helpline on 0300 200 3100.

Tax credits customers can change their bank account details by contacting the tax credits helpline on 0345 300 3900.

If customers are unable to open a bank account, they should contact HMRC.