PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has launched a global search for a new model and it’s not humans that it’s looking for.

The fashion brand is searching for a dog to take up a modelling role so if you’ve ever wondered how you can show the world just how cute your dog is, this could be your chance.

The winning dog will be the face of the new PLT Pet Collection and an invite to PrettyLittleThing’s Manchester HQ will have their name on it.

The winning dog will receive a Pets At Home voucher so they can reward themselves with treats and if your dog is the winner, you’ll receive a £500 PLT voucher to treat yourself with.

How to enter PrettyLittleThing search for a dog model

If you’d like to enter your dog, here’s how you can.

To be in with the chance of your dog winning, you’ll need to post some cute content of your pet on either TikTok or Twitter, using the hashtag #PLTPet.

York Press: Two dogs sat next to each other (Canva)Two dogs sat next to each other (Canva)

You must be following @prettylittlething to be in with the chance of winning.

Keep your eyes peeled for the winner announcement on Monday, March 28.

To find out more about the search for a dog model, you can visit the PrettyLittleThing website here.