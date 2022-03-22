PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has launched a global search for a new model and it’s not humans that it’s looking for.
The fashion brand is searching for a dog to take up a modelling role so if you’ve ever wondered how you can show the world just how cute your dog is, this could be your chance.
The winning dog will be the face of the new PLT Pet Collection and an invite to PrettyLittleThing’s Manchester HQ will have their name on it.
The winning dog will receive a Pets At Home voucher so they can reward themselves with treats and if your dog is the winner, you’ll receive a £500 PLT voucher to treat yourself with.
Got a cute pooch?! 🐶 We’re looking for the face of our PLT Pet range 🐾— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) March 21, 2022
Share an image/video of your pet on either our TikTok or Twitter using the hashtag #PLTpet 💗 (must tag and follow @officialplt)
FYI the winning pups owner will also receive a £500 PLT Voucher 💸🤭💗 pic.twitter.com/Om7USaSAQl
How to enter PrettyLittleThing search for a dog model
If you’d like to enter your dog, here’s how you can.
To be in with the chance of your dog winning, you’ll need to post some cute content of your pet on either TikTok or Twitter, using the hashtag #PLTPet.
You must be following @prettylittlething to be in with the chance of winning.
Keep your eyes peeled for the winner announcement on Monday, March 28.
To find out more about the search for a dog model, you can visit the PrettyLittleThing website here.
