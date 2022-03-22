Coronation Street and Shameless actress Maggie Fox has died after a 'sudden accident'.
The news was announced in a Facebook post by Fox's comedy partner Sue Ryding.
In the post, Ryding wrote: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService.
"Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her."
"We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken."
Further details surrounding Fox's death are unknown.
Fox appeared as Ruth Audsley in Coronation Street in 2001 and also starred in Shameless and The Forsyte Saga.
She also performed in a Radio 4 sketch show, Lip Service, who she wrote with Ryding.
The two were scheduled to go on a nationwide tour this week.
