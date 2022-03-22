Collapsed airline Flybe has announced 23 new flight routes ahead of its return next month.
The regional carrier will operate up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes, serving airports such as Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Heathrow and Leeds Bradford.
Flybe flights will resume on April 13, 2022.
If you're already planning an adventure, here's the full list of flight routes for 2022.
New Flybe flight routes
- Belfast City to Birmingham from April 13: Up to 4x daily later in the year
- Belfast City to Glasgow from April 14: Up to 4x daily
- Amsterdam to Birmingham from April 28: 1x daily
- Amsterdam to East Midlands from April 28: 1x daily
- Belfast City to Leeds Bradford from April 28: Up to 3x daily
- Belfast City to London Heathrow from April 28: Up to 2x daily
- Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow from April 28: Up to 3x daily, no head-to-head competition
- Amsterdam to Belfast City from May 28: 1x daily
- Amsterdam to London Heathrow from May 29: Up to 2x daily
- Belfast City to Edinburgh from June 23: Up to 3x daily
- Belfast City to East Midlands from July 7: Up to 2x daily
- Belfast City to Manchester from July 7: Up to 4x daily
- Birmingham to Avignon from July 9: 1x weekly
- Birmingham to Brest from July 9: 1x weekly
- Southampton to Avignon from July 23: 1x weekly
- Southampton to Toulon Hyères from July 24: 1x weekly
- Belfast City to Southampton from July 28: Up to 2x daily
- Birmingham to Edinburgh from July 28: Up to 4x daily
- Birmingham to Glasgow from July 28: Up to 3x daily
- Aberdeen to Birmingham from August 18: 1x daily
- Aberdeen to Belfast City from August 25: Up to 4x weekly
- Belfast City to Inverness from August 25: Up to 4x weekly
- Belfast City to Newcastle from August 25: 1x daily
Flybe was pushed into administration in March 2020 with the loss of 2,400 jobs as the Covid-19 pandemic destroyed large parts of the travel market.
Before it went bust it flew the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.
Its business and assets were purchased in April 2021 by Thyme Opco, which is linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital.
Thyme Opco was renamed Flybe Limited.
The airline will be based at Birmingham Airport.
