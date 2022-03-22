The BBC has announced that its 2021 prison-drama Time will be returning for a second series at some point in the future.
However, its two main stars in Sean Bean and Stephen Graham won't be coming back to feature.
The series followed Bean's character Mark Cobden, who is newly imprisoned and way out of his depth in the ways of prison life.
He ends up meeting prison officer Eric McNally (Graham) who is doing his best to protect those under his care.
However, when a dangerous inmate identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice between his principles and his family.
🚨 This is NOT a drill! The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time - four of the BBC’s biggest dramas from the past year - are returning for a second series on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 22, 2022
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/0YMyeEbufY
Watch series one ➡️ https://t.co/iRM005Aqfn pic.twitter.com/IBoPTHnhnM
Time is one of a few series that will be getting a second series on the BBC, including Vigil, The Responder and The Tourist.
Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: “The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC.”
Why won't Sean Bean and Stephen Graham be returning for Time series 2?
According to the Radio Times, the two main stars won't be returning as the programme will focus on a brand new story which will take place in an all-female prison.
Jimmy McGovern will be back to write the series, and the first one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.