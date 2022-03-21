Mother’s Day is just over a week away and if you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for your mum, grandma or mother-in-law, look no further.

Often it can seem like the person you’re buying for has everything, making the gift buying process a tough one.

If you’re looking to buy gifts for Mother’s Day and know someone that would love to receive an alcoholic-related gift, look no further.

The Bottle Club has a variety of gifts for the special ladies in your life.

A bottle of champagne being poured into glasses (Canva)

Here’s a roundup of Mother’s Day gifts from The Bottle Club for the ladies that like to indulge in a glass of fizz or two.

The Bottle Club alcoholic gifts for Mother’s Day

VonShef Gin Decanter & 2 Balloon Glasses

VonShef Gin Decanter & 2 Balloon Glasses (The Bottle Club)

Treat your mum to a kitchen upgrade with these Balloon Glasses and Gin Decanter.

This gift set is available for £22.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Lanson Rose Flute Presentation Box Champagne

Lanson Rose Flute Presentation Box Champagne (The Bottle Club)

For the women who like to sip champagne at home, this set comes complete with a 75cl bottle of champagne and is perfect for pouring into these branded flutes.

This gift set is available for £66.90 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Cointreau Liqueur Fizz Gift Pack

Cointreau Liqueur Fizz Gift Pack (The Bottle Club)

If your mum isn’t a fan of bitter alcoholic drinks, this sweet Cointreau liqueur alternative might be the ideal gift for her and she’ll have a branded chalice to sip it out of.

This gift set is available for £15.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Love Cocoa Mini Pink Gin Truffles

Love Cocoa Mini Pink Gin Truffles (The Bottle Club)

For the mums who just can’t get enough of pink gin, these truffles are a combination of creamy white chocolate ganache and gin and make a great treat.

These truffles are available for £5.49 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Vidici Prosecco x COCO Passion Fruit Chocolate Bar

Vidici Prosecco x COCO Passion Fruit Chocolate Bar (The Bottle Club)

Another for the chocolate lovers out there. This set comes complete with a bottle of Vidici Prosecco and a COCO Passion Fruit Chocolate Bar. The ideal sweet treat for Mother’s Day.

This gift set is available for £16.99 via The Bottle Club’s website and the items are sold separately too.

BarCraft Gin Cocktail Gift Set

BarCraft Gin Cocktail Gift Set (The Bottle Club)

Become a cocktail connoisseur with the contents of this gift set. You’ll have your own ‘home bar’ up and running in no time.

This gift set is available for £28.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

BarCraft Tropical Wine Charms

BarCraft Tropical Wine Charms (The Bottle Club)

Add style to your evening in with these Wine Charms. The set of six will mean you can choose a charm for different bottles of fizz.

This gift is available for £9.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Irish Cream Liqueur

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Irish Cream Liqueur (The Bottle Club)

If you know someone who loves a glass of Baileys, help them experiment with this Red Velvet Cupcake version.

At the time of writing, this is discounted and available for £9.99, down from £18.69 via The Bottle Club’s website.

BarCraft Rotary Action Acrylic Ice Crusher

BarCraft Rotary Action Acrylic Ice Crusher (The Bottle Club)

This could just be the secret weapon your mum needs to perfect her drink making. The rotary action makes it easy to use and it’ll be ideal for those warmer months.

This is available for £27.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Italian Mixed Wine Case

Italian Mixed Wine Case (The Bottle Club)

The perfect gift for the wine lover in your family. This case of six Italian wines includes white, red and sparkling wine.

This gift set is available for £24.99 via The Bottle Club’s website and the items are sold separately too.

Rubis Chocolate Wine

Rubis Chocolate Wine (The Bottle Club)

Give the gift of Chocolate Wine this Mother’s Day. This wine gives notes of bold cherry, spices, fresh vanilla and chocolate and is made from 100% Tempranillo Grape blended with premium chocolate flavour.

This gift is available for £13.70 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Chase GB Gin in Gift Tin

Chase GB Gin in Gift Tin (The Bottle Club)

If your mum is mad about gin, this could be the perfect gift for Sunday March 27 and the branded tin it comes with is a bonus!

This gift is available for £32.90 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Whitley Neill Parma Violet Gin & Glass Gift Set

Whitley Neill Parma Violet Gin & Glass Gift Set (The Bottle Club)

Upgrade your mum’s alcohol collection with this Parma Violet Gin, perfect for a cosy night in.

This gift set is available for £27.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Botanic Cubical Premium London Dry Gin Glass Gift Pack

Botanic Cubical Premium London Dry Gin Glass Gift Pack (The Bottle Club)

This gin is a great gift idea for the mums who love botanicals including mandarin, almond and Botanic Ultra Premium Gin’s secret ingredient Buddha’s Hand, a type of citrus fruit.

This gift set is available for £39.99 via The Bottle Club’s website.

Alkkemist Gin Gift Pack

Alkkemist Gin Gift Pack (The Bottle Club)

This gin is made with samphire and muscat grape and is full of tints of floral notes with hints of grape and fruits. It’s highly recommended to garnish your Alkkemist G&T with strawberry rather than the more standard lemon.

This gift set is available for £41.89 via The Bottle Club’s website.