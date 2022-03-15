McDonald's have teamed up with the Red Cross for a fundraising drive to help support the people of Ukraine, promising to raise a £1million.

Launched on the McDonald’s App in partnership with the Red Cross DEC Appeal, the fundraising appeal comes with a call for customers to give what they can to support those suffering in the Ukraine.

In return for every £1 raised McDonald's is set to match it.

With donation suggestions from £1 to £50, the McDonald’s App will link customers directly to the Red Cross DEC Appeal page for safe and secure contributions.

The McDonald’s Corporation globally has donated $5m to the Red Cross DEC Appeal, with employees, franchisees and suppliers joining the fundraising efforts.

McDonald's are partnering with the Red Cross for the Ukraine fundraising appeal (PA)

In a message to customers, issued yesterday evening, McDonald’s UK and Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said: "In the face of the horrifying and senseless suffering being experienced by the people of Ukraine, our priority was and remains to ensure we do the right thing by our people, suppliers and customers.

"We are pleased to announce that donations to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, through the British Red Cross, will be match-funded for customer donations, up to £1m in the UK.

"In our most ambitious fundraising initiative to date, we want to work with you, our suppliers, franchisees and employees to raise over £2m for the appeal this week.

"I am grateful to the British Red Cross and Irish Red Cross for their incredible work, in unthinkable circumstances. I thank you all in advance for your support, in giving whatever you can to help us raise as much as possible for those in greatest need, to provide much-needed medical aid, food and clothing."