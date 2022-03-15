There have been reports that the mobile service Three has had outages in their network.

Reports spiked sharply on the site Down Detector shortly after 10am, with users saying they were unable to make calls or send messages as a result.

One user wrote on Twitter: "@ThreeUKSupport network is down - in case you don't know from the 100's of tweets... Totally gone - no signal in Liverpool (and all over the UK it appears!)"

Another put: "@ThreeUKSupport is there a network outage right now? I haven’t seen any announcements, but my mobile data has suddenly stopped working. I’ve restarted my phone but that didn’t help, so I’m not sure what the other options are. My phone bill is all paid, no contract expiry issues."

Users also made note that outages had been a problem all over the country, including in Liverpool, Nottingham and the Isle of Wight.

Has Three responded to the issue?





Three are aware of the issue and are currently working to fix the problem.

In response to one individual who messaged saying their network was down Three Support said: "We've been made aware of an issue and we're working to fix this as quick as possible. In the meantime, please try restarting. Sorry for any problems this might cause."