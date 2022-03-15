The Government has announced new economic sanctions on Russia, including an export ban of some luxury goods and a hike on import tariffs on goods like vodka.

In the latest condemnation of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the Government set out ways it will hit the Russian economy even further.

It follows strong criticism from activists and politicians over the Government's approach - including Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey who claimed the UK has been "too slow" and "too weak".

Revealing the new sanctions, a spokesman said: “The UK Government has today announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs that represent a 35 percentage point hike on current rates.

Graffiti in support of the football club near Stamford Bridge in London, the home ground of Chelsea FC. The club's owner owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday. Photo via PA.

“Russian vodka is one of the iconic products affected by the tariff increases, while the export ban will likely affect luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art.

“The measures will cause maximum harm to Putin’s war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses as G7 leaders unite to unleash a fresh wave of economic sanctions on Moscow.

“The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin’s reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods.

“Denying Russia access to Most Favoured Nation tariff treatment for key imports and applying additional tariffs will restrict Russian exports to the UK. The UK is working with our international partners and is supporting the World Trade Organization to prevent those who fail to respect the rules-based international order from reaping its benefits.”

Sanctions against Russia

The UK has now sanctioned more than 500 high-value individuals and entities since the invasion of Ukraine began, while Russian aircraft – including oligarchs’ private jets – are banned from the UK.

Handout photo provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (right) and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston. Thirty-seven nations joined together to make a collective call for further international sporting sanctions on Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Among other sanctions, 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, are now banned from travelling to the UK and any assets they have in the country will be frozen.

The parliamentarians were sanctioned over their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, seven more oligarchs linked to Vladimir Putin, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, were subjected to similar measures.

“We want a situation where they can’t access their funds, they can’t clear their payments, their trade can’t flow, their ships can’t dock and their planes can’t land,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said.