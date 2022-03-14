On ITV, a new comedy crime drama follows Sergeant PJ Collins as he watches over the residents of Duneen, a small Irish village that knows little drama.
But when human remains are discovered on a local farm, PJ must solve a genuine crime for the first time in his life.
The show is based on the bestselling novel from TV presenter Graham Norton and received a lot of praise when it was published back in 2017 and is directed by comedy legend Kathy Burke.
The cast of the series has some well-known names from Oscar Winner star of My Left Foot to a star of the hit comedy series Derry Girls.
Holding Cast:
Leading the cast is PJ Collins played by two times Laurence Oliver winner Conleth Hill, who is most known for his role as Varys in Game of Thrones.
Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney is most known for playing the hilarious Sister Micheal and stars alongside Hill as Bríd Riordan.
Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker plays Mrs Meany alongside Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross.
Up and coming actor Clinton Liberty acts alongside Hill as DI Linus Dunne.
Other starts include:
- Helen Behan as Abigail Ross
- Amy Conroy as Florence Ross
- Pauline McLynn as Eileen O'Driscoll
- Olwen Fouéré as Kitty Harrington
- Gary Shelford as Anthony Riordan
- Sky Yang as Stephen Chen
How to watch Holding:
Holding is airing at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub on March 14.
The show will have four episodes each airing at the same over the next four weeks.
