Ring My Bell returned to Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week and viewers were more than happy about it.
The new game is an addition to the latest series of the show and it went down a treat with viewers the first time it aired.
The game involves members of the public and their doorbells.
The camera in mystery doorbell’s shows the location outside a member of the studio audience’s house and if their neighbours recognise the area, they must dash to the door and shout “Ding dong, that’s my door bell”.
The first neighbour to reach the door within 45 seconds and say the phrase, wins themselves and their neighbour £500 each.
This week though, there was a twist. Neighbours running to the doors has to bring with them a mystery item. Items ranged from remote controls to toilet roll.
Viewers took to Twitter to share their excitement for the game.
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV but will not air on Saturday March 19.
