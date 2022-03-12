Fans of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway all have one burning question - where is the Takeaway Rainbow?

Viewers of the hit ITV gameshow rushed to social media (and their windows) to find out where the hit ITV feature was.

Fleur East usually presents live from somewhere in the UK where she teases fans to come and find it.

Last week, fans were distraught that the iconic rainbow wouldn't be lighting up the sky somewhere.

Dec has his selfie stick at the ready! 🤩 It's time for the What's In The Show Shoooow... take it away boys! 🙌 @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/E3ZjhZ1HXt — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 12, 2022

But the Takeaway Rainbow did make an appearance on this evening’s episode of the show.

Where is the Takeaway Rainbow?





Fans of the show often take to social media to share their thoughts of where the Takeaway Rainbow might be and memes are often never far away.

See some of the best memes and speculation of where the Takeaway Rainbow might be.

One viewer shared a clip of a child staring with a confused face, captioning their tweet: “Me staring out the window looking for the Takeaway Rainbow, knowing full well it's nowhere near me #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

The tweet also includes an upside down smiley face emoji.

Another fan of the show tweeted: “my mum forcing me to look out my window to see if i can see the rainbow from ant and dec's saturday night takeaway is the most british thing ever"

Another tweeted where they thought the Takeaway Rainbow was, writing: “the takeaway rainbow looks like it's near belfast cos when i look out the hotel window it looks like theres a rlly bright light that looks kinda rainbow near like seaview or smthn"

Later in the episode, Fleur East revealed the secret location and the Takeaway Rainbow was in New Haven.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.