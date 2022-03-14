If you need a Mother's Day gift for someone who loves the great outdoors and walks in nature, there's lots of inspiration at GO Outdoors, Blacks, Millets and Craghoppers.

Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 27 in 2022, is a whole day dedicated to celebrating mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures.

You don't have to opt for the classic scented candle or hamper just because it's Mother's Day.

From walking boots to a mountain-ready fleece, give your mum the gift of adventure and check out these offers from GO Outdoors, Blacks and Craghoppers.

The Miska IV Half Zip fleece in pink and the NosiLife Florie Scarf, right. Photos via Craghoppers.

GO Outdoors gift ideas

Perfect for a lower budget Mother's Day gift, GO Outdoors currently has a 2 for £20 deal on t-shirts.

Ideal for layering up and adding pops of colour to walking outfits, you could buy anything from the Merrell Vintage Sunset Short Sleeve T-Shirt to the Peter Storm Ditsy Print Short Sleeved Tee.

It works out as 40% off and gets Mum a high quality walking essential for less.

Blacks gift ideas

Blacks is offering 50% off this Berghaus Women's Trailhead 65L Rucksack, now just £57.97.

Designed with a women's specific fit, the Trailhead 65L offers fine-tuned comfort and customisable top and chest straps to be tailored exactly to your needs.

Save 25% on the Berghaus Women's Maitland Gemini GORE-TEX® 3-in-1 Jacket.

The Maitland Gemini 3-in-1 coat consists of a waterproof and breathable outer and a microfleece midlayer, working together using an interactive zip system.

The GORE-TEX outer shell will keep you dry while the fleece is ideal for warmth on lunch stops.

Craghoppers gift ideas

The Travel Bottle Set (£15) offers BPA-free, leak-proof silicone and easy squeezable travel bottles - ideal for carrying wash bag essentials for camping and short haul flights.

The NosiLife Florie Scarf (£30) is the perfect accessory for keeping bugs away from your neck and face and comes in an array of colours. Made from 100% polyester and Craghoppers' anti-insect NosiLife treatment, which lasts the lifetime of the garment, it will keep you free from bites.

The Miska IV Half Zip (£40) is made from 100% recycled microfleece with recycled zip tapes - making it the perfect insulating, lightweight fleece that can be worn on its own or as a mid-layer. Available in a wide variety of colours, the Miska’s relaxed fit guarantees instant comfort and keeps Mum warm all year round.

The Kiwi Pro II Trousers (£55) are made from a recycled stretch polyamide elastane fabric with a plant based EcoShield DWR. They are fantastic in the rain as water just beads off. These flattering trousers have three zipped pockets, a sunglasses wipe and UPF+ 40 sun protection.

Millets gift ideas

For those on a budget, Millets has a sale on top quality items such as the Peter Storm Women’s Grasmere Full-Zip Fleece, dropped to £22.

Available in navy, cyan blue and purple, the fleece is an ideal mid-layer for cold weather walks and perfect for comfy casual wear.

Get 75% off the black Berghaus Women's Hendra Half Zip Fleece, dropped from £60 to £30 with an extra 15% off using the discount code TRAIL15.

Versatile, light weight and comfortable, the Hendra Half Zip Fleece from Berghaus has a great warmth to weight ratio.