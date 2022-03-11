Binge eating is a serious mental illness which can affect anyone of any age, gender, ethnicity or background.
The NHS estimates that one in every six adults is at risk of developing an eating disorder.
And while most people know about conditions like anorexia or bullimia, eating disorder charity Beat said evidence suggests binge eating is more common than other eating disorders.
Defined as eating large amounts of food in a short amount of time, binge eating is an extremely serious condition which can create strong feelings of disgust, shame or guilt.
One in fifty of us will experience binge eating disorder in our lifetime. It is the most common but least understood eating disorder. Help start the conversation this Eating Disorders Awareness Week by sharing our campaign video – #YouMightKnowMe pic.twitter.com/ulIKpq69Vr— Beat (@beatED) March 1, 2021
Symptoms of binge eating disorder or BED
According to Beat, people with binge eating don't usually get rid of the food as someone would with bulimia, though sometimes they might fast between binges.
Binge eating disorder is not about eating large portions or “overindulging”, Beat said, and it is often incredibly upsetting for those dealing with the condition.
People with binge eating disorders will often eat a much larger amount of food than someone would naturally want to eat and possibly find it difficult to stop eating, even if they want to.
Some people with binge eating disorder have described feeling disconnected from what they’re doing during a binge, or even struggling to remember what they’ve eaten afterwards.
Woman shares ED survival story to encourage others to seek help
According to Beat, binge eating disorder is likely to be diagnosed if someone experiences at least one of these episodes a week for at least three months.
For parents, friends and other family members looking for signs of binge eating, the NHS website has a list of symptoms and hints of possible eating disorder tendencies. Symptoms could include:
- Eating a lot of food in a short time and not being able to stop when full
- Eating when not hungry
- Eating very fast during a binge
- Eating alone or secretly
- Feeling depressed, guilty, ashamed or disgusted after binge eating
- Eat a lot of food very quickly
- Try to hide how much they're eating
- Storing up supplies of food
- Putting on weight (but this does not happen to everyone with binge eating disorder, some may fast after a binge)
What to do if you think someone has a binge eating disorder
If you're concerned that a family member or friend may have binge eating disorder, let them know you're worried about them and encourage them to see a GP.
You can also talk in confidence to an adviser from eating disorder charity Beat by calling the adult helpline on 0808 801 0677 or youth helpline on 0808 801 0711.
