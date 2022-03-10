Chelsea’s sponsor, Three, has asked that the football club “temporarily suspend” the sponsorship deal.
This includes the appearance of Three’s branding on football shirts and within Chelsea’s stadium, Stamford Bridge.
The news comes as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The mobile phone company took to Twitter to explain the company’s wishes to its followers.
In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice. 1/2— Three UK (@ThreeUK) March 10, 2022
A second tweet reads: “We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately.
"However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do. 2/2”
The club has also been banned from selling any more tickets, meaning only season ticket holders can attend matches at the club’s stadium for the foreseeable future.
