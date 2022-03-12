Drivers have been hit by record-high fuel costs this week in another blow to Brits amid the cost of living crisis.

Motorists have been warned that the average cost of a litre of petrol reaching a record of nearly £1.60.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show UK forecourts sold the fuel at an average price of 159.6p per litre on Wednesday, up 3.2p since Monday.

The average cost of a litre of diesel was 167.4p on Wednesday, following an increase of 5.1p from the start of the week.

In response to the rising cost of filling up your tank, car finance platform CarFinance24/7 has shared 12 tips to make your fuel go further.

Maintain your car

One of the best ways to save fuel is to keep your car well maintained. Fix minor faults as soon as they come up and have the car serviced regularly to help it drive as efficiently as possible. It’s also important to ensure your tyres are properly inflated and make checking their pressure levels a habit.

Keep a steady speed

Cranking up the accelerator can burn through more fuel than maintaining a steady speed. Accelerate gently and try to drive in the highest possible gear for your vehicle while remaining within the speed limit.

Drive smoothly

It’s not just about hard acceleration; smooth driving can help you save fuel. Keep your steering, braking, and accelerating as smooth and gentle as possible. Anticipating the road ahead can make it easier to start slowing down naturally (remaining in gear) when approaching stationary traffic and maybe even keep moving at a low speed rather than stopping and starting.

Don’t forget about drag

Cars are designed to be aerodynamic, but some things can increase the amount of wind resistance and cause fuel-draining drag. External additions to your car can increase drag, including roof bars, boxes and even flags. Driving with your windows open can also produce the same effect.

Cut down on air conditioning

If you’re keeping your windows closed on a warm day to avoid drag, you might also be tempted to blast the air conditioning to stay cool. Unfortunately, both AC and the heater use unnecessary fuel so it’s best to avoid them whenever possible.

Combine journeys

Your car engine works best when it’s already warm, so it makes sense to combine journeys rather than make several short trips when you’re trying to save petrol. Plan your route ahead of time to avoid hills and rough roads that could also drain your tank faster. And, of course, the best way to save fuel is not drive at all – consider walking or cycling short distances instead of jumping in the car.

Lighten the load

Heavy vehicles use more fuel so keep your load as light as possible to cut down on petrol. Do an inventory and take out all those things that you carry in your boot out of habit or cut down on the amount of luggage you’re planning to take on that weekend road trip and you could find that your full tank lasts a lot longer.

Top up your tank

While it’s tempting to fill up your tank every time you head to the petrol station, only topping it up with the fuel you need can help you save petrol and money as you won’t be adding any unnecessary weight to your car.

Shop around

Fuel prices aren’t fixed, and some petrol stations are more expensive than others. Typically, the priciest petrol is sold at motorway service stations while your local supermarket might not only be cheaper but also have special offers or loyalty rewards for its customers. Make sure you shop around to find the best price.

Replace dirty air filters

As well as keeping up with standard car maintenance, pay special attention to your air filters. Dirty air filters can cause the car’s engine to work harder than it needs to, so changing them out regularly can help you save fuel over time.

Use the right fuel

Avoid using fuel that could damage your engine. Be mindful not to accidentally fill a petrol car with diesel and vice versa. You should also double-check that your car’s compatible with the new E10 petrol and consider investing in premium fuel from time to time; it’ll cost more to fill up but could be more efficient on long journeys.

Use cruise control

Not all cars come equipped with cruise control but if your does, it can provide a more relaxed driving experience, make your engine more efficient, and help you save fuel. It’s even worthwhile when used over just a few hundred metres.