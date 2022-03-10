David Walliams and Matt Lucas bring back Rock Profile comedy sketch show for the Red Nose Day.

The former Little Britain stars will transform into the famous father-daughter duo as part of their comedy sketch show Rock Profile in the one-off show.

Rock Profile, which was written by and starred Lucas, 48, and Walliams, 50, first aired in 1999 on UK Play before it moved to BBC Two in 2002.

The comedy show involved a series of spoof interviews where Jamie Theakston – playing himself – interviewed Lucas and Walliams as they portrayed different caricatures of well-known musicians.

What we know about Red Nose Day 2022

Red Nose Day will air on BBC One on Friday, March 18.

The annual fundraising show will be hosted by Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, and Zoe Ball.

In addition to the RockProfile revival, the Comic Relief special will be supported by many other faces.

Kate Garraway and Claudia Winkleman are among the celebs raising awareness through the charity TKMaxx t-shirts.

Plus, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are set to reunite in a Red Nose Special of The Repair Shop.

Find out what else you can expect from Red Nose Day this year here.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reprising their characters 'The Extras' for a sketch set in The Repair Shop in aid of Comic Relief with regulars Steve Fletcher (left) and Jay Blades. Credit: Comic Relief/PA

What we know about David Walliams and Matt Lucas' Rock Profile sketch

Vernon Kay will take over Theakston’s original role and will be interviewing some famous faces who will be played by Lucas and Walliams.

The sketch is to take place at a recording studio as the interviewees prepare for the release of the Comic Relief single, a version of Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love Of All.

Lucas and Walliams will take on the role of artists including Adele, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking about the special, Lucas said: “It’s been really fun giving the Rock Profile treatment to a host of stars who weren’t even twinkles in our eyes when we first did the show nearly 25 years ago.”

Mr Walliams added: “It has been a blast working with Matt on Rock Profile again. I can’t wait for everyone to see our brand new characters.”

The third and final series of Rock Profile was made available in 2009 on the website Funny Or Die.

Theakston was replaced as host by Dermot O’Leary in the final series.

READ MORE: AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett to host The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon

READ MORE: Red Nose Day 2022: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice in Salford - how to get tickets

Mr Kay said: “I have been watching David and Matt’s sketches for as long as I can remember, so I am super excited to get to be part of one myself.

“Thankfully I will be playing myself in Rock Profile, so I’ll be saving David or Matt the embarrassment of attempting my accent.

“To be taking part all in the name of Comic Relief makes this even better, as the work they do is super important.

“If we can make a few people laugh and raise some money, then we have done our job. I can’t wait to see what David and Matt have in store for me.”

The Rock Profile special will air as part of The Red Nose Day night of TV on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 18 at 7pm.