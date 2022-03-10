Marks and Spencer has 10 percent off selected plants and flowers in its Mother's Day range.
From now until March 20 customers can enjoy blooming brilliant bouquets from M&S online.
Using the code 'MD10' will get you 10 percent off a selection of flowers including hydrangeas, iris stems and roses.
Plants include herb boxes such as rosemary and sage, perfect for the kitchen windowsill.
All M&S flowers carry a quality guarantee, meaning Mum can enjoy her beautiful blooms for a minimum of five days.
You can also include a personalised message with each gift and enjoy free delivery on any bouquet.
M&S Mother's Day flower range
Spring Posy
£25 (£22.50 early bird offer)
Treat your Mum to this stunning Mother's Day seasonal bouquet.
This striking 23-stem arrangement combines purple, orange, and yellow tulips with blue hyacinths and irises for a show-stopping display.
Delivery from March 22.
Lovely Mum Flowers Bouquet
£30 (£27 early bird offer)
This 22-stem display features pink alstroemeria and antirrhinum which symbolise cheerfulness, along with white roses, eucalyptus and white antirrhinum which represent joy and beauty.
Delivery from March 22.
Mother's Day Crème De La Crème Bouquet
£35 (£31.50 early bird offer)
This bouquet features 15 stunning blooms, including roses, stocks and lisianthus in cream and white tones.
Foliage such as pittosporum and greenbell provides the backdrop to this stylish display.
Delivery from March 22.
Mum's Herb Crate
£30 (£27 early bird offer)
Mum can grow sage, rosemary and mint in her very own miniature kitchen garden.
This planter comes displayed in a stylish basket with wooden markers.
Delivery from March 16.
Mum’s Plant Collection Crate
£40
This luxe gift is filled to the brim with seasonal plants including jasmine, hydrangea, roses and campanula.
All these plants can be moved to outdoor flower beds for a stunning display.
Delivery from March 16.
Mum's Jasmine Heart
£25
Set in a handmade pot, this beautifully scented jasmine plant is shaped like a heart for a sweet look.
This striking piece makes the perfect present and will bring a charming touch to their living space.
Delivery from March 16.
Shop the full range on the Marks and Spencer website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.