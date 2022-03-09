Costa Coffee has launched a new spring drinks range that you can get your hands on in stores and from select Costa Express machines.

The Hot Cross Bun drinks range is available nationwide now and includes the Hot Cross Bun Latte as well as the Hot Cross Bun Cappuccino.

The news comes after Costa Coffee announced its collaboration with M&S Food.

Whether you’re a coffee lover or hot chocolate is your favourite hot drink, Costa Coffee has you covered.

Here’s a list of all the drinks in the Hot Cross Bun range.

A chocolate hot cross bun in a cup 😍

Our Signature Hot Chocolate with warming spices and fruity notes. Topped with a light dairy swirl and crunchy hot cross bun biscuit. #ABrighterCup pic.twitter.com/XEKyeRTVoi — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) March 6, 2022

Costa Coffee’s Hot Cross Bun drinks range

Hot Cross Bun Latte

Hot Cross Bun Cappuccino

Hot Cross Bun Hot Chocolate

Cathy Port, Head of Product UK&I at Costa Coffee, said: “Spring is a time to relish new things as we all start to enjoy the longer days and shorter nights. To reflect this, we have been working hard to beautifully create new ranges that our customers can enjoy this season.

Hot Cross Bun Latte, Hot Cross Bun Hot Chocolate, Hot Cross Bun Cappuccino (Costa Coffee)

"Whether you choose to purchase the new Hot Cross Bun range through Click & Collect, via our stores, opt to get it delivered directly to your door by our delivery partners or at a Costa Express machine - which will also serve the new Vanilla Truffle range - we hope each new drink puts a spring in everyone’s step this March.

“We also want to ensure Costa Club members continue to make use of the great perks to be had via our app. Why not buy something from the new reusable collection and for every four drinks purchased in a reusable cup, a handcrafted drink is given for free.”

You can also pair your drink with the new Classic Hot Cross Bun or the new Chocolate Hot Cross Bun.

If you visit a Costa Express machine, you can still get your hands on the new Hot Cross Bun range. The Hot Cross Bun Latte, Hot Cross Bun Cappuccino and Hot Cross Bun Hot Chocolate are all available via the machines.

Classic Hot Cross Bun and Chocolate Hot Cross Bun (Costa Coffee)

Costa has also introduced new reusable cups and bottles for Spring. Until Thursday March 31, customers can get an extra bean when they use a reusable cup for their drink, meaning they can get their free drink quicker with the Costa Coffee rewards scheme.

Drinks in the range can be ordered via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats via Click & Collect.

For more information, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.