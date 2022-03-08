Pandora has unveiled a new collection for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, inspired by inspirational women on the pitch.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is set to take place in July 2022 and England and Northern Ireland's are gearing up for the big tournament.

Pandora UK has launched a new football themed collection as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022's official national jewellery sponsor.

The brand teamed up with England Lionesses Nikita Parris and Rachel Daly, just two sporting rolemodels who inspire women and young girls to pursue their goals and dream big.

Whether you're using the Pandora Moments Heart Clasp snake chain bracelet (£55) or Pandora Moments Mesh Bracelet (£55), there's an array of choice ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Pandora's Sparkling Football Charm (£45) is the perfect gift for footballers and fans of the beautiful game.

The sterling silver charm gets you match ready with sparkling cubic zirconia inside pentagons of the football.

For those on a budget, the Sneaker Shoe Dangle Charm is a sneaker with small heart details on the soles with two flush-set clear cubic zirconia in the top of the charm.

You can get in the patriotic spirit and sport the sterling silver England Love Heart charm for £35.

The heart-shaped Pandora charm features a red enamel heart and the word 'England' in a classic italic style.

Read more like this:

About Nikita Parris and Rachel Daly

Nikita Parris currently plays for the most successful Women's Club team in England, Arsenal FC.

Some of Nikita’s notable achievements include winning the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League with Olympique Lyonnais.

Rachel Daly has been playing football since a young age, starting in a boys' team where she was one of the best players.

Eventually she was invited to join Leeds United Centre of Excellence which was a proud achievement for her and her family.

She has a wealth of international experience, with 45 caps for the England National Team.