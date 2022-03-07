Actress Lynda Baron, known for her roles in Open All Hours and Come Outside, has died aged 82.
Open All Hours was set in a Yorkshire corner shop and starred Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason.
It ran in the 1970s and 80s and was revived in 2013 as 'Still Open All Hours'.
Baron was also well known for playing Auntie Mabel in the BBC children's show Come Outside alongside dog Pippin.
Donna French, Baron's agent, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.
“She was a wonderful actress and a great friend.
“Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.
“Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.
“We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family.”
Baron also starred in EastEnders, Doctor Who, Last of the Summer Wine and Dinner Ladies.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.