BBC Three's new drama Life and Death in the Warehouse follows the story of a young worker Alys, who begins to fall behind at her warehouse job after becoming pregnant.

But when Alys childhood friend Megan joins the warehouse and is picked on a fast-track manager scheme, she is given the task of getting Alys's pick rate back up.

The show is based on real-world events with it looking into the notoriously demanding, distribution centre work that is often very low-paid.

The new drama is written by author Helen Black who is known for her collection of books in the Lilly Valentine Mystery. 

Life and Death in the Warehouse Cast List: 

  • Megan- Aimee-Ffion Edwards
  • Alys- Poppy Lee Friar
  • Donna- Kimberley Nixon
  • Devon- Aled Ap Steffan
  • Nadia- Natalia Kostrzewa
  • Karina- Maja Laskowska
  • Craig- Leon Charles
  • Ricky- Darren Evans
  • Ryan- Sunny Dhillon
  • Bethan- Jalissa Andrews
  • Julie- Alexandria Riley

How to watch Life and Death in the Warehouse: 

You can watch Life and Death in the Warehouse on BBC Three or BBC iPlayer at 9pm until 10pm. 

The show is a one hour TV special.