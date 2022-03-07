BBC Three's new drama Life and Death in the Warehouse follows the story of a young worker Alys, who begins to fall behind at her warehouse job after becoming pregnant.
But when Alys childhood friend Megan joins the warehouse and is picked on a fast-track manager scheme, she is given the task of getting Alys's pick rate back up.
The show is based on real-world events with it looking into the notoriously demanding, distribution centre work that is often very low-paid.
The new drama is written by author Helen Black who is known for her collection of books in the Lilly Valentine Mystery.
Life and Death in the Warehouse Cast List:
- Megan- Aimee-Ffion Edwards
- Alys- Poppy Lee Friar
- Donna- Kimberley Nixon
- Devon- Aled Ap Steffan
- Nadia- Natalia Kostrzewa
- Karina- Maja Laskowska
- Craig- Leon Charles
- Ricky- Darren Evans
- Ryan- Sunny Dhillon
- Bethan- Jalissa Andrews
- Julie- Alexandria Riley
How to watch Life and Death in the Warehouse:
You can watch Life and Death in the Warehouse on BBC Three or BBC iPlayer at 9pm until 10pm.
The show is a one hour TV special.
