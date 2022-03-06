Asda and its charity, the Asda Foundation, have announced a £1m support package for displaced Ukrainian families in Europe and the UK.

Many have been forced to leave their homes following the Russian invasion and conflict. The supermarket hopes to provide immediate support for families as well as long-term support for refugees that arrive in the UK.

The support package includes the following measures:

Pledging £100k in Asda Foundation support to national UK-based refugee support groups.

Making Asda Foundation grants of up to £580k available to support local and grass-roots refugee groups across the UK.

A £250k corporate donation to UNICEF to support the setup of a Blue Dot centre, providing a safe space for up to 5,000 children and families on the move and emergency water and hygiene kits to be deployed on the ground.

Essential supplies including George clothing, nappies, toiletries, period products and food delivered by Asda logistics partners to a supplier site in Poland for onward distribution in Ukraine.

As well as providing this support, Asda will allow customers to make cash donations in stores and via grocery home shopping. These donations will go to international charities working on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The supermarket has also announced it will be removing all products that originate from Russia from both stores and online.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We stand with our customers and colleagues who are shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine - and our thoughts are with those people whose lives are affected by this crisis.

“The community spirit that is at the heart of Asda extends beyond our own borders and we’re proud to have worked with a range of partners in the UK to provide practical and meaningful support for Ukrainians at home and for those who continue to seek safety in neighbouring countries.”

John Cookman, deputy chair at the Asda Foundation said: “We have a long history of supporting grassroots community groups across the UK, and that includes when communities respond in times of global crisis.

“As we look ahead to the coming months we see an ongoing need to support refugees arriving in the UK and are pleased to be able to play our part in helping groups to provide essential support services on the ground.”