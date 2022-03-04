Gogglebox fans couldn't get enough of Jenny's outfit on Friday's episode of the hit Channel 4 show.
Jenny and Lee, who film from Patrington Haven caravan park in Hull are fan favourites and the series' most recent episode is no exception.
Fans fondly associate Jenny with taking notes when she watches BBC's complex crime drama series Line Of Duty.
But it seems that Jenny has swapped her notepad for a Peaky Blinder's cap now that the series has returned.
Peak ready! #PeakyBlinders #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/vh9EkSa9tT— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) March 4, 2022
The Gogglebox cast were also filmed watching various shows this week including Love Is Blind, Celebrity Mastermind and Starstruck.
The stars also reacted to the unfolding crisis in Ukraine following Putin's invasion.
But viewers couldn't get enough of Jenny's signature new look in Friday's show with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.
Paired with three laughing-crying faces, one fan tweeted: "Jenny is an absolute hoot! So cute in her cap".
Another user commented: "Jenny in the flat cap watching Peaky has made me choke on my hot chocolate".
While third added: "jenny’s hat! that’s brilliant, definitely a peaky blinder now".
Gogglebox airs at 9pm on Fridays on Channel 4.
