Gogglebox has returned to our screens with fans desperate to unearth the answer to a question that is almost as old as the series itself.

The hit Channel 4 show has recently introduced two new Scottish cast members Roisin and Joe becoming the first Scots on the series in six years.

And this week, the heartwarming programme is looking for a Northern England- based family to join its cast.

As this week's episode aired, viewers have all left with one burning question: how much do the Gogglebox stars get paid?

Join us for BRAND NEW #Gogglebox, tonight 9pm on @Channel4!



Here’s a little clue as to what’s on the show…



🎤🌟🏃‍♀️❤️🧠💦🧱 pic.twitter.com/DiElvsdPuE — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) March 4, 2022

What do the Gogglebox stars get paid?





The Sun revealed that each Gogglebox family is paid £1,500 every month.

The family then shares that out between themselves.

On top of the cash sum, they get a free takeaway of their choice to keep them going during filming.

How much TV do they need to watch?





The Gogglebox cast needs to watch 12 hours of TV a week to make the show.

It is understood that this is divided into two six-hour shifts.

This is to accommodate for the stars' day jobs and other commitments.

READ MORE: Gogglebox viewers demand subtitles for new Glasgow couple Roisin and Joe

READ MORE: Gogglebox star from County Durham reveals she's pregnant

How to apply for Gogglebox

A Channel 4 producer recently made a call-out on Instagram for new cast members.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Looking for funny families in the NORTH of England for new series of C4's Gogglebox.

"Leave a comment below if this sounds like you and feel free to tag anyone who would be perfect.

"I'm looking to have chats with hilarious families / couples / groups of friends from LIVERPOOL, BRADFORD, DEWSBURY, SHEFFIELD and surrounding areas for an upcoming series of Gogglebox.

"Please tag the funniest people you know particularly interested in speaking to diverse groups who are underrepresented. Get in touch!"