As Spain contains to relax its Covid restrictions, it looks like a sun-soaked summer holiday to the Canary Islands isn't that far away.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing romantic escape with a partner, an active trip with friends or a fun budget break for the whole family, we've got you covered.

We have rounded up the travel rules for jetting off to Spain as we head into the summer season to take the stress out of your trip.

Not to mention, we have also included some of the best holiday deals from some of the biggest names including Thomas Cook, Jet2 and Love Holidays.

A beach on the Canary Islands. Credit: Canva

What are Spain's Covid travel rules for UK holidaymakers?





Until recently only full vaccinated holidaymakers were allowed into the country but now unvaccinated travellers who have recently recovered from the virus are allowed to enter.

There have also been changes to the rules for unvaccinated 12-17 years old who can now fly to Spain with a negative PCR test result if they are accompanied by vaccinated adults.

You will also still need your pre-travel forms and QR codes at border control for the moment.

Don't forget that you need to have had your most recent vaccine within a 9-month course to be considered doubled jabbed.

READ MORE: Expedia's top travel hacks on flights and accommodation - See the best tips

READ MORE: Tripadvisor reveals best destinations for 2022 - See the full list of winners

Safe Spain, the country's official travel website says: "From February 1, 2022, in order to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the full course of vaccination, as long as the final dose of that course of vaccination was no more than 270 days ago."

Spain is currently operating on a traffic light system that includes the Canary Islands.

Tenerife is currently in level three, while Gran Canaria is in level four meaning that there are still capacity limits in some bars and nightclubs.

Spain looks set to lift all of its restrictions, including facemasks, by June but we don't have a confirmed date yet.

For more information, visit the Safe Spain website for details.

Plane in the sky. Credit: Canva

Canary Island holiday deals

Jet2 holiday deals to the Canary Islands

Tenerife

For an adult break away from the kids, The Coral Ocean View in Tenerife is an award-winning hotel and Tripadvisor's Traveller's choice for 2021.

The all-inclusive package is available for £479 per person with no shortage of facilities on offer.

Book your stay via the Jet2 website.

Lanzarote

If you've been lusting over a trip to Lanzarote, look no further than the H10 Rubicon Palace on the Playa Blanca.

The stunning accommodation hosts eight outdoor pools, the thalasso spa and rooms making it the perfect place to unwind.

Take in the tranquil ocean views for £626 per person and book your bargain break via the Jet 2 website now.

Thomas Cook holiday deals to the Canary Islands

Fuerteventura

Get your passports ready for this fantastic deal to Fuerteventura in Thomas Cook's flight and hotel package.

Lounge at the pool for a stress-free seven-night stay at the Globales Costa Tropical and only pay £39 to secure it today.

Check the availability and book your holiday for only £212 per person via the Thomas Cook website.

A traveller with their bag, passport and ticket. Credit: Canva

Gran Canaria

Treat yourself to a seven-night bed and breakfast escape as you unwind at Gran Canaria Princess on the Playa del Ingles.

Lounge about at the two outdoor swimming pools, the sun terrace or four whirlpools.

Secure the fantastic flight and holiday package for just £39 now and pay £366 per person via the Thomas Cook website.

Love Holidays holiday deals to the Canary Islands

La Palma

If you fancy jetting off to La Palma this summer, you need to see this flight and hotel package deal from Love Holidays.

This adult-only La Palma & Teneguia Princess Vital & Fitness hotel can be found just across from the beach and a short walk away from the centre of Santa Cruz De La Palma.

Book the combo flight and hotel package for £481 per person with Love Holiday's price march guarantee.

Sort out your summer holiday in the Canaries now via the Love Holidays website.

Tenerife

You deserve a holiday soaking in the sun and recharge your batteries so why not treat yourself to a trip to Tenerife?